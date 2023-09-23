Top 10 comedy films starring Ajay Devgn to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Disney and more OTT

Watch these comedy movies of Ajay Devgn for a laugh riotSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 23, 2023
All The Best is a laugh riot streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
The classic comedy and first part of Golmaal is available on Disney+ Hotstar
The third installment of Dhamaal is available on Disney+ Hotstar.
The fourth installment of Golmaal series is streaming on Amazon Prime Video
Bol Bachchan is an action comedy streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
Golmaal Returns is a remake of Marathi film Pheka Pheki. Watch part 2 of Golmaal series on Amazon Prime Video.
Comedy action film Rascals co-starring Sanjay Dutt is available to watch on Zee5.
De De Pyaar De is a romantic comedy film available on Disney+ Hotstar.
Son of Sardar is available on Dinesy+ Hotstar and Jio Cinema without subscription.
The third installment of Rohit Shetty's Golmaal series is available on Amazon Prime Video and Jio Cinema.
