Top 10 comedy films starring Ajay Devgn to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Disney and more OTT

Watch these comedy movies of Ajay Devgn for a laugh riot

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 23, 2023

All The Best

All The Best is a laugh riot streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Golmaal: Fun Unlimited

The classic comedy and first part of Golmaal is available on Disney+ Hotstar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Total Dhamaal

The third installment of Dhamaal is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Golmaal Again

The fourth installment of Golmaal series is streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bol Bachchan

Bol Bachchan is an action comedy streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Golmaal Returns

Golmaal Returns is a remake of Marathi film Pheka Pheki. Watch part 2 of Golmaal series on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rascals

Comedy action film Rascals co-starring Sanjay Dutt is available to watch on Zee5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

De De Pyaar De

De De Pyaar De is a romantic comedy film available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Son of Sardar

Son of Sardar is available on Dinesy+ Hotstar and Jio Cinema without subscription.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Golmaal 3

The third installment of Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal series is available on Amazon Prime Video and Jio Cinema.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Not Karan Johar, Gauri Khan but this is India's richest producer, check top 10 list

 

 Find Out More