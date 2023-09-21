Top 10 comedy films starring Akshay Kumar to watch on OTT

Bollywood's khiladi Akshay Kumar's comedy films including Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and more will tickle your funny bones.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 21, 2023

Welcome - Prime Video

The story is about Rajiv, who gets stuck between gangsters as they want him to marry their sister.

Garam Masala - Hotstar

The story is about two photographer friends who flirt with women constantly. Shyam plans to disrupt Makarand's life as he sees him enjoying his life.

Heyy Babyy - Prime Video

Aarush , Ali and Tanmay find a baby left at their doorstep and step out to find who is the father amongst them.

Awara Paagal Deewana - Prime Video

The plot is about a henpecked husband and his father-in-law who are intrigued by their neighbour.

Bhagam Bhag - Prime Video

The story is about two wanna-be actors who want to be lead actors and try everything possible.

Khatta Meetha - Prime Video

An ambitious contractor faces opposition from his family members but does not give up.

De Dana Dan - Jio Cinema

Nitin and Ram have been given a deadline by their rich girlfriends to earn money or leave them.

Phir Hera Pheri - Prime Video

The story is about Raju, Shyam and Baburao who get badly cheated by a fraudster and give her money.

Hera Pheri - Prime Video

The film is about three unemployed men who start looking for answers to all their financial problems.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa - Prime Video

A psychiatrist helps in solving the problem of his NRI friend and his wife.

