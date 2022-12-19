In this movie (2003), Sanjay Dutt was shown to be a gangster who wanted to fulfil his dad's dream of being a doctor.Source: Bollywood
Aamir Khan and Salman Khan's 1994 movie showed two loafers' affection for an heiress. They protect her from evil.Source: Bollywood
This comedy movie by Priyadarshan came in 2000 and had Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles, where they were shown seeking answers to their money issues.Source: Bollywood
Aamir Khan, Madhavan, Mona Singh, Sharman Joshi's 2009 movie was about two buddies searching for their friend who inspired them to be different while all called them "idiots".Source: Bollywood
Baburao, Raju have become rich and greedy in this 2006 movie. A don comes up, so Raju comes with a new game.Source: Bollywood
Akshay Kumar, John Abraham and Paresh Rawal's 2005 movie showed two men flirting with all women despite one being engaged. Chaos occurs when she finds out he has been cheating.Source: Bollywood
This 1995 movie had Govinda, Karisma Kapoor. A coolie is dressed as a wealthy businessman to marry Raju's daughter to take revenge.Source: Bollywood
In this 2007 movie, four lazy conmen friends learn about a secret treasure from a thief. They race against a policeman who also wants the treasure.Source: Bollywood
Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Sharman Joshi, Tusshar Kapoor's 2006 movie was all about four crooks who take shelter in a bungalow whose owners are blind.Source: Bollywood
In this 2012 movie, Paresh Rawal is a shopkeeper who takes God to the court when his shop gets destroyed by an earthquake.Source: Bollywood
