Top 10 comedy Turkish Dramas on YouTube that'll give you a stomach ache 

Shivani Pawaskar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 02, 2024

Kiralik Ask or Love For Rent stars Elcin Sangu and Barus Arduc. The comedy in this one will leave you ROFL.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ask Laftan Anlamaz stars Hande Ercel and Burak Deniz in the lead roles. This series became a huge hit in India. The story has an office romance trope.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Afili Ask starring Burcu Ozberk and Caglar Ertugul as Ayse and Kerem will tug at your heartstrings and also make you laugh.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Baht Oyunu or Twist of Fate has several comical situations and a love quadruple. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Her Yerde Sen or You Are Everywhere is a comedy series featuring Furkan Andic and Aybuke Pusat in lead roles. This one has the renting same house trope.   

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Erkenci Kuş or Daydreamer stars Can Yaman and Demet Ozdemir in lead roles. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

This one has office romance and their jealousy scene at peak laughter attack. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Love Logic Revenge or Aşk Mantık İntikam stars Burcu Ozberk an Ilhan Sen. It is about a couple who parted ways but come face to face again. The romance is very much alive but it leads to painful yet hilarious circumstances. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Love is in the Air starring Hande Ercel and Kerem Bursin became a huge hit upon release. Not just in Turkey but also in India. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

This one has office romance too. There's love, passion and comedy too. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tatlı İntikam also known as Sweet Revenge stars Furkan Andic and Leyla Lydia Tugutlu. It follows the story of Sinan and Pelin. Latter had rejected the former only to seek help to get out of her misfortunes.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Love 101 follows the story of a group of young people who try setting up two of their college professors together. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 7 essential tips to help you stay cool this summer

 

 Find Out More