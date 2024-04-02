Top 10 comedy Turkish Dramas on YouTube that'll give you a stomach ache 

Kiralik Ask or Love For Rent stars Elcin Sangu and Barus Arduc. The comedy in this one will leave you ROFL.
Ask Laftan Anlamaz stars Hande Ercel and Burak Deniz in the lead roles. This series became a huge hit in India. The story has an office romance trope.
Afili Ask starring Burcu Ozberk and Caglar Ertugul as Ayse and Kerem will tug at your heartstrings and also make you laugh.
Baht Oyunu or Twist of Fate has several comical situations and a love quadruple.
Her Yerde Sen or You Are Everywhere is a comedy series featuring Furkan Andic and Aybuke Pusat in lead roles. This one has the renting same house trope.
Erkenci Kuş or Daydreamer stars Can Yaman and Demet Ozdemir in lead roles.
This one has office romance and their jealousy scene at peak laughter attack.
Love Logic Revenge or Aşk Mantık İntikam stars Burcu Ozberk an Ilhan Sen. It is about a couple who parted ways but come face to face again. The romance is very much alive but it leads to painful yet hilarious circumstances.
Love is in the Air starring Hande Ercel and Kerem Bursin became a huge hit upon release. Not just in Turkey but also in India.
This one has office romance too. There's love, passion and comedy too.
Tatlı İntikam also known as Sweet Revenge stars Furkan Andic and Leyla Lydia Tugutlu. It follows the story of Sinan and Pelin. Latter had rejected the former only to seek help to get out of her misfortunes.
Love 101 follows the story of a group of young people who try setting up two of their college professors together.
