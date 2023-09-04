Top 10 comedy web series to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar and more OTT

Here is a list of comedy web series to watch online

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 04, 2023

Pop Kaun

Pop Kaun on Disney+ Hotstar is about a man who is on a lookout for his biological father.

Tripling

Tripling on SonyLiv is about three siblings taking an unplanned road trip and undergoing adventurous circumstances.

Home Shanti

Home Shanti is a comedy drama of a family planning to build their dream home. Watch on Disney+ Hotstar.

Pushpavalli

Pushpavalli on Amazon Prime Video is about a girl who met a boy in an event in Bhopal and follows him to Bangalore.

Panchayat

Panchayat is a light-hearted comedy drama drawing the story of an urban guy living in a rural area. Available on Amazon Prime Video.

Humorously Yours

The show surrounds the life of stand-up comedian Vipul Goyal.

Comicstaan

Comicstaan is a series on Amazon Prime Video featuring various standup comedians.

Permanent Roommates

Permanent Roommates on Zee 5 is a comedy series of two couples making their relationship a lifetime after being in long distance.

What The Folks

This comedy drama on Jio Cinema is about modern families withstanding stereotypes and overcoming generation gaps.

Gullak

Gullak on SonyLiv will bring back your nostalgia of 90s days.

