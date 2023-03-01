Top 10 Comic Movies of Rajpal Yadav on OTT that will make you laugh out loud

Rajpal Yadav is one of the best comedian in Bollywood check out his top 10 best comedy moviesSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 01, 2023
Rajpal Yadav’s Bhagam Bhag is a laughter riot available on the OTT platform Zee5Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Iconic dialogues of Rajpal Yadav have left imprints. Watch Chup Chup Ke on NetflixSource: Bollywoodlife.com
You will roll on the floor laughing at Rajpal Yadav’s performance in Hungama which is available on Disney+ HotstarSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor impressed the audience with his role in Dhol. Watch the movie on Disney+ HotstarSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This is one of the best comedy movies of Rajpal Yadav. Watch Apna Sapna Money Money on Zee5Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor won millions of hearts with his performance in Bhool BhuliyaaSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This is the iconic comedy classic featuring Rajpal and is streaming on Netflix and Prime VideoSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Yadav made the audience laugh with his role in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. Watch it on Prime VideoSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor plays and important role with Akshay Kumar in this comedy drama. One can watch Khatta Meetha on Prime VideoSource: Bollywoodlife.com
De Dana Dan is a comic drama featuring Rajpal Yadav. The film is available on Amazon Prime VideoSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!