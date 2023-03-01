Top 10 Comic Movies of Rajpal Yadav on OTT that will make you laugh out loud

Rajpal Yadav is one of the best comedian in Bollywood check out his top 10 best comedy movies

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 01, 2023

Bhagam Bhag

Rajpal Yadav’s Bhagam Bhag is a laughter riot available on the OTT platform Zee5

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chup Chup Ke

Iconic dialogues of Rajpal Yadav have left imprints. Watch Chup Chup Ke on Netflix

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hungama

You will roll on the floor laughing at Rajpal Yadav’s performance in Hungama which is available on Disney+ Hotstar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dhol

The actor impressed the audience with his role in Dhol. Watch the movie on Disney+ Hotstar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Apna Sapna Money Money

This is one of the best comedy movies of Rajpal Yadav. Watch Apna Sapna Money Money on Zee5

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhool Bhulaiyaa

The actor won millions of hearts with his performance in Bhool Bhuliyaa

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Phir Hera Pheri

This is the iconic comedy classic featuring Rajpal and is streaming on Netflix and Prime Video

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mujhse Shaadi Karogi

Yadav made the audience laugh with his role in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. Watch it on Prime Video

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Khatta Meetha

The actor plays and important role with Akshay Kumar in this comedy drama. One can watch Khatta Meetha on Prime Video

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

De Dana Dan

De Dana Dan is a comic drama featuring Rajpal Yadav. The film is available on Amazon Prime Video

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Rashmika Mandanna's top 10 secrets to glowy skin

 

 Find Out More