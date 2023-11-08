Top 10 controversial films that got banned but are available to watch for free on YouTube
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 08, 2023
Shabana Azmi and Nandita Das starrer Fire was banned in India but is on YouTube to watch. It is a story of two women in loveless marriages.
Deepa Mehta's film Water is about an 8-year-old widow who is sent to an ashram in Varanasi to live for the rest of her life. It stars John Abraham and Lisa Ray.
Sins movie is about a priest falling in love with a young girl. It stars Shiney Ahuja and Seema Rahmani.
Bandit Queen based on the life of Phoolan Devi was banned in India. Later, the ban got lifted but the movie is on YouTube.
URF Professor held bold scenes and reportedly that is why it got banned.
Paanch could not release in theatres despite CBFC demanding several cuts. The film was banned due to abusive language, sex and drug abuse and more.
Unfreedom, a film on homosexuality, faced a ban in India. Now, the film is on YouTube.
The Painted House is about an old man getting attracted to a young woman.
Black Friday movie that had a plot of 1993 Bomb Blasts was banned from release. However, in 2006, it's ban was lifted.
Inshallah, Football is a documentary of an aspiring footballer from Kashmir who was denied to travel abroad.
The controversial Bengali film Gandu was banned due languages and nudity scenes. The full movie is on YouTube.
