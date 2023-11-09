Top 10 controversial web series to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 09, 2023
Sacred Games, a Netflix web series, drew controversy due to its semi-nude scenes, violence, political themes, and portrayal of Sikhs.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Aashram, available on MX Player, was accused of defaming babas and the Aashram system.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Paatal Lok, streaming on Amazon Prime Video, stirred controversy for its depiction of Sikh communities, which offended some viewers.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Hasmukh, a Netflix series, drew the ire of lawyers who claimed it portrayed their profession inaccurately and tarnished their image.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Netflix's web series Leila received criticism for being perceived as anti-Hindu.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
XXX Uncensored, streaming on ALT Balaji, was criticized for its offensive depiction of Indian Army soldiers' wives.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A Suitable Boy, available on Netflix, was criticized for allegedly promoting love jihad.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Indian Matchmaking on Netflix faced backlash for perpetuating stereotypes and a lack of diversity in its portrayal.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Tandav, an Amazon Prime Video series starring Saif Ali Khan, faced backlash for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Wild Wild Country, a Netflix documentary, faced legal issues regarding copyright violations, with Osho International Foundation and a filmmaker suing the series for unauthorized use of their video clips.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: After Sunny Deol, Shah Rukh Khan will Tiger 3 give Salman Khan the much needed hit?