Top 10 costliest things owned by Rashmika Mandanna

South beauty Rashmika Mandanna has done movies in south and in Bollywood. Check out the most expensive things owned by her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 30, 2023
The diva had gifted herself with a Mercedes Benz-C Class that costed around Rs 50 lakh.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress has a grand expensive house in Bangalore which is around Rs 8 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, the actress has an expensive house in Mumbai too whose cost is not known.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rashmika is the owner of designer bags which costs around Rs 3-5 lakh.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A look at her handbags and you will realise that the price costs a bomb.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Chalo actress reportedly charges Rs 3-4 crore per movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, the net worth of the actress is around $400 million.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress reportedly has a sprawling house even in Hyderabad whose cost is not known.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Her Bangalore house has a pretty open space where she has put swings and flowers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress is the proud owner of an Audi Q3 and a Range Rover and also has an Innova, Creta.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
