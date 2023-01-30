Top 10 costliest things owned by Rashmika Mandanna

South beauty Rashmika Mandanna has done movies in south and in Bollywood. Check out the most expensive things owned by her.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 30, 2023

Fleet of cars

The diva had gifted herself with a Mercedes Benz-C Class that costed around Rs 50 lakh.

Luxurious house

The actress has a grand expensive house in Bangalore which is around Rs 8 crore.

House in Mumbai

Reportedly, the actress has an expensive house in Mumbai too whose cost is not known.

Luxury bags

Rashmika is the owner of designer bags which costs around Rs 3-5 lakh.

Luxurious lifestyle

A look at her handbags and you will realise that the price costs a bomb.

Cost per movie

The Chalo actress reportedly charges Rs 3-4 crore per movie.

Net worth

Reportedly, the net worth of the actress is around $400 million.

Posh home in Hyderabad

The actress reportedly has a sprawling house even in Hyderabad whose cost is not known.

Home garden

Her Bangalore house has a pretty open space where she has put swings and flowers.

Car collection

The actress is the proud owner of an Audi Q3 and a Range Rover and also has an Innova, Creta.

