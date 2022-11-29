A fan named Vishal Singh has changed his home into an SRK museum. The walls of his home are covered with cars and snaps of the star.Source: Bollywood
One of his fans built a temple in his name. The temple is in Calcutta and is called Bachchan Dham.Source: Bollywood
Shahid got a lot of fame post-Haider. One of his fans went to the base camp of Elbrus which has been the highest mountain peak in Europe to host a poster of the film.Source: Bollywood
A few years back the actor was diagnosed with a kidney problem in Singapore. When he got cured 1008 fans of his shaved their heads and prayed at Lord Muruga temple which is at Tamil Nadu.Source: Bollywood
A fan named Babu Shishangiya went on a hunger strike as he was unable to meet Sallu.Source: Bollywood
A fan of the actor cycled from Ranchi to Mumbai to meet his favourite star. Reportedly, the actor spent an hour with the fan.Source: Bollywood
The actor has a matching tattoo like his ex-wife Sussanne Roshan. A fan of the actor got the name and portrait of the actor imprinted on his hand.Source: Bollywood
She had a fan reportedly named Niroshan Devapriya who claimed the actress was married to him. He had been in depression and had filed a case against the actress when he came to know about her marriage.Source: Bollywood
The actor reportedly had a fan named Jhanvi Kapoor who attempted to commit suicide post she claimed that Abhishek was married to her. She had also filed a suit against the actor as she could not see him married to Aishwarya.Source: Bollywood
The actor reportedly was shocked when one of his fans from Aligarh wrote a letter with her blood putting forward her request to marry the star.Source: Bollywood
