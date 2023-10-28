Top 10 creepy zombie movies and web series to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Here is a list of zombie movies and series to binge online.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 28, 2023

The Walking Dead - Netflix

Based on the comic series, it follows a group of survivors in a post-apocalyptic world.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A Quite Place - Netflix

While not traditional zombies, the creatures in this film share similarities, and it's a gripping survival story.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

All of Us Are Dead - Netflix

A group of trapped students faces a harrowing challenge: they must find a way to escape from their high school, which has turned into ground zero for a deadly zombie virus outbreak.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Z Nation - Netflix

A group transports the only known survivor of a zombie virus from New York to California.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Black Summer - Netflix

A prequel to Z Nation, this series offers a fast-paced zombie apocalypse story.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Army of the Dead - Netflix

Directed by Zack Snyder, it's a heist film set in a zombie-ridden Las Vegas.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Zombieland - Sony LIV

A dark comedy that follows a group of survivors in a post-apocalyptic world.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dawn of the Dead - Amazon Prime Video

Romero's sequel takes place in a shopping mall overrun by zombies.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Rain - Netflix

A Danish series with elements of a virus outbreak leading to zombie-like creatures.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

28 days later - Amazon Prime Video

A virus turns people into savage zombies in this fast-paced thriller.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Bigg Boss 17: Manasvi Mamgai is all set to add oomph on Salman Khan's show; check her boldest look

 

 Find Out More