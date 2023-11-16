Top 10 cricket based movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and other OTT to watch this World Cup
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 16, 2023
Patiala House is a film where Gattu’s (Akshay Kumar) dream of playing cricket for England fades away because of his father’s control over his life.
Ferrari Ki Sawarri has some beautiful screen moments. The film revolves around a child’s wish to play cricket with Sachin.
Because match fixing is the main topic of Jannat, it differs slightly from the other films on this list.
In the film, Sachin- A Billion Dreams, his family, his teammates and his rivals all follow his journey from a young, soft-spoken Mumbai boy to the world's most admired cricket player.
With the slogan "The man you know, the journey you don't," the producers of MS Dhoni- The Untold Story, marketed it as unquestionably the best cricket biopic produced to date.
Some films, such as Iqbal, initially break your heart but subsequently inspire you to such an extent that they have a profound effect on your life.
One of India's most successful filmmakers, Ashutosh Gowariker, is responsible for one of the most well-known films of the twenty-first century, Lagaan.
83, the story where Indian men defeated the West Indies which changed the history for all.
The film Azhar is based on the life of the former cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin.
Even though Jersey is a remake, it still gives a sense of freshness to the audience with great performances by Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur.
