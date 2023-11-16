Top 10 cricket based movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and other OTT to watch this World Cup

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 16, 2023

Patiala House is a film where Gattu’s (Akshay Kumar) dream of playing cricket for England fades away because of his father’s control over his life.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ferrari Ki Sawarri has some beautiful screen moments. The film revolves around a child’s wish to play cricket with Sachin.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Because match fixing is the main topic of Jannat, it differs slightly from the other films on this list.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In the film, Sachin- A Billion Dreams, his family, his teammates and his rivals all follow his journey from a young, soft-spoken Mumbai boy to the world's most admired cricket player.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

With the slogan "The man you know, the journey you don't," the producers of MS Dhoni- The Untold Story, marketed it as unquestionably the best cricket biopic produced to date.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Some films, such as Iqbal, initially break your heart but subsequently inspire you to such an extent that they have a profound effect on your life.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

One of India's most successful filmmakers, Ashutosh Gowariker, is responsible for one of the most well-known films of the twenty-first century, Lagaan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

83, the story where Indian men defeated the West Indies which changed the history for all.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The film Azhar is based on the life of the former cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Even though Jersey is a remake, it still gives a sense of freshness to the audience with great performances by Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 12 feel good family movies on OTT that promise to keep the festive spirit alive

 

 Find Out More