Top 10 crime drama movies and series to watch on OTT that are a must-watch

The best crime drama web series and films streaming on leading OTT platforms.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 28, 2023

Pink (Disney+ Hotstar and Prime Video)

A group of girls fight for justice after getting molested by a politician’s nephew.

Jazbaa (Zee5)

A single mother finds her life turned upside down after the kidnapping of her daughter.

Mulk (Zee5)

A common man’s battle for justice after being accused of links with extremists groups.

The Verdict – State vs Nanavati (Alt Balaji)

Based on a real-life case, a naval officer returns home and learns about his wife’s extramarital affair, which leads to a murder.

Jolly LLB 2 (Disney+ Hotstar)

A struggling lawyer seeking success fights a case against a proficient, high-profile lawyer.

Illegal - Justice, Out of Order (Voot)

An infamous lawyer takes on her mentor, the most powerful lawyer in the country for a battle for justice.

Adalat (Sony LIV and YouTube)

Witness Mumbai’s most famous defence advocate and his winning streak of ensuring justice prevails.

Your Honour (Sony LIV)

A respected judge subverts the law to save his son from a vengeful gangster.

Guilty Minds (Amazon Prime Video)

Two rival legal firms battle it out in the court.

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai (Zee5)

Based on a true story, the film revolves around a humble lawyer who single-handedly brought justice to a minor girl.

