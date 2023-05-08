Top 10 crime drama web series to watch on OTT platforms

Here is a list of the best crime drama web series to watch online.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 08, 2023

Mirzapur - Netflix

Mirzapur is one of the best crime drama web series.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Asur - Voot

Asur is intriguing that people are awaiting 2nd season.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rana Naidu - Netflix

Rana Naidu is the most abusive and violent crime drama.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo - Disney+ Hotstar

Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo is currently trending web series on digital space.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Abhay - Zee 5

Kunal Khemu amazed the audience with his stellar performance in Abhay.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Criminal Justice - Disney+ Hotstar

Criminal Justice series is a legal courtroom crime drama.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aarya - Disney + Hotstar

Sushmita Sen’s Aarya is an intriguing crime drama.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sacred Games - Netflix

Sacred Games never goes off the list.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Undekhi - Sony Liv

Undekhi is also a highly rated crime drama web series.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Breathe: Into the Shadows - Amazon Prime Video

Breathe: Into the Shadows is a gripping crime drama web series.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Anupamaa Upcoming SHOCKING Twists: Vanraj suffers heart attack; Guruma enters Anu's life and more

 

 Find Out More