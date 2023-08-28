Top 10 crime thriller movies that are a remake

A list of Hindi crime thriller movies that are remake of South Indian movies

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 28, 2023

Cuttputlli

Akshay Kumar’s Cuttputlli is a remake of Ratsasan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vikram Vedha

Pushkar Gayathri redirected their hit movie in Hindi starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gumraah

Aditya Roy Kapur’s Gumraah is a remake of Thadam.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bholaa

Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa is a remake of Kaithi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bachchhan Paandey

Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon’s movie is a remake of Tamil movie Jigarthanda.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

U Turn

U Turn starring Alaya F is a remake of Kannada movie in the same name.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Forensic

Forensic is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film of the same name starring Tovino Thomas.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Drishyam

Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam is a remake of Mohanlal’s Malayalam hit film in the same name.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

HIT: The First Case

The director of Telugu hit remade the movie in Hindi in the same name.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ek: The Power of One

This action crime drama starring Nana Patekar, Bobby Deol and Keerthy Suresh is a remake of the Telugu film Athadu.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 South Indian actresses who have the most beautiful eyes

 

 Find Out More