Top 10 crime thriller movies that are a remake

A list of Hindi crime thriller movies that are remake of South Indian moviesSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 28, 2023
Akshay Kumar’s Cuttputlli is a remake of Ratsasan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pushkar Gayathri redirected their hit movie in Hindi starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aditya Roy Kapur’s Gumraah is a remake of Thadam.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa is a remake of Kaithi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon’s movie is a remake of Tamil movie Jigarthanda.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
U Turn starring Alaya F is a remake of Kannada movie in the same name.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Forensic is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film of the same name starring Tovino Thomas.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam is a remake of Mohanlal’s Malayalam hit film in the same name.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The director of Telugu hit remade the movie in Hindi in the same name.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This action crime drama starring Nana Patekar, Bobby Deol and Keerthy Suresh is a remake of the Telugu film Athadu.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
