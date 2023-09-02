Top 10 crime thriller web series, movies starring Manoj Bajpayee that are a must-watch on OTT

These web series and movies prove Manoj Bajpayee is the king of the crime-thriller genre.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 02, 2023

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai (Zee5)

The hard-hitting criminal drama will definitely give you the chills.

The Family Man (Prime Video)

Manoj Bajpayee won over the audiences with his portrayal of Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man who works for a special cell of the National Investigation Agency.

Farzi (Prime Video)

The actor stars in a special cameo as his fan-favourite character of Srikant Tiwari in this Shahid Kapoor-starrer.

Gulmohar (Disney+ Hotstar)

Starring alongside Sharmila Tagore, Manoj delivered an impactful performance in this story about a twisted family.

Gangs Of Wasseypur (Prime Video)

The two-part gangster action crime film is one of the most popular cult-classic films in Hindi cinema and is an absolute must-watch.

Shootout At Wadala (JioCinema)

The film is based on the encounter by Bombay police in which gangster Manya Surve was shot dead in 1982.

Sonchiriya (Zee5)

The film is set in the Chambal valley and narrates the story of dreaded dacoits who once terrorized the Indian heartlands.

Silence...Can You Hear It? (Zee5)

The murder mystery film is about a police officer who crack the case of a murder within 7 days.

Special 26 (YouTube)

Based on true incidents in the 1980’s, this heist thriller film will keep you hooked till the very end.

Naam Shabana (Netflix)

A story about intelligence agent Shabana and chronicles how she becomes a spy.

Thanks For Reading!

