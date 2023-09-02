Top 10 crime thriller web series, movies starring Manoj Bajpayee that are a must-watch on OTT

These web series and movies prove Manoj Bajpayee is the king of the crime-thriller genre.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 02, 2023
The hard-hitting criminal drama will definitely give you the chills.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Manoj Bajpayee won over the audiences with his portrayal of Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man who works for a special cell of the National Investigation Agency.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor stars in a special cameo as his fan-favourite character of Srikant Tiwari in this Shahid Kapoor-starrer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Starring alongside Sharmila Tagore, Manoj delivered an impactful performance in this story about a twisted family.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The two-part gangster action crime film is one of the most popular cult-classic films in Hindi cinema and is an absolute must-watch.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film is based on the encounter by Bombay police in which gangster Manya Surve was shot dead in 1982.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film is set in the Chambal valley and narrates the story of dreaded dacoits who once terrorized the Indian heartlands.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The murder mystery film is about a police officer who crack the case of a murder within 7 days.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Based on true incidents in the 1980’s, this heist thriller film will keep you hooked till the very end.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A story about intelligence agent Shabana and chronicles how she becomes a spy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
