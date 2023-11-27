Top 10 crime thriller web series of 2023 to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 27, 2023
Amazon Prime Video original Farzi starring Shahid Kapoor is about counterfeiting notes.
Aarya 3 is a gripping crime thriller streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
Dahaad on Prime Video stars Sonakshi Sinha as a cop who is on a quest for a serial killer.
Netflix’s Scoop starring Karishma Tanna is based on real story of a journalist Jigna Vora.
Kalkoot staring Vijay Varma and Shweta Tripathi is a crime-drama on JioCinema.
Scam 2003: The Telgi Story is about the real stamp paper scam made by Abdul Karim Telgi. Watch on Sony LIV.
Aakhri Sach starring Tamannaah Bhatia is based on Delhi’s Burari death case. Watch on Disney+ Hotstar.
Guns & Gulaabs is a black comedy crime thriller available on Netflix.
Bambai Meri Jaan is based on a real story of Mumbai’s Don Dawood Ibrahim. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Class is a high school crime drama streaming on Netflix.
