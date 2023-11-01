Top 10 crime thriller web series to watch for free on MX Player
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 01, 2023
Suniel Shetty’s Dharavi Bank is centered around A Thalaivan who rules Mumbai’s Dharavi.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhaukaal starring Mahit Raina is set in crime town Muzaffarnagar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
High is centered on the perils of drug addiction and corruption, this show delves into dark themes.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bobby Deol’s Aashram is about a self-proclaimed Godman
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hello Mini revolves around a girl who is stalked by a stranger.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bar Code unfolds in the glitzy realm of high-end nightclubs in Mumbai.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A.I. SHA My Virtual Girlfriend is centered around an Artificially Intelligent woman robot.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hankaar tells the tale of five individuals trapped and manipulated by an enigmatic figure known as Z.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chakravyuh – An Inspector Virkar Crime Thriller exposes dark side of the internet.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Madhuri Talkies, set in Varanasi and Mughalsarai, explores the pervasive crimes against women in these regions.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Politicians from Pakistan who are as beautiful as Indian celebrities
Find Out More