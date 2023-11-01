Top 10 crime thriller web series to watch for free on MX Player

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 01, 2023

Suniel Shetty’s Dharavi Bank is centered around A Thalaivan who rules Mumbai’s Dharavi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhaukaal starring Mahit Raina is set in crime town Muzaffarnagar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

High is centered on the perils of drug addiction and corruption, this show delves into dark themes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bobby Deol’s Aashram is about a self-proclaimed Godman

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hello Mini revolves around a girl who is stalked by a stranger.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bar Code unfolds in the glitzy realm of high-end nightclubs in Mumbai.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A.I. SHA My Virtual Girlfriend is centered around an Artificially Intelligent woman robot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hankaar tells the tale of five individuals trapped and manipulated by an enigmatic figure known as Z.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chakravyuh – An Inspector Virkar Crime Thriller exposes dark side of the internet.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Madhuri Talkies, set in Varanasi and Mughalsarai, explores the pervasive crimes against women in these regions.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Politicians from Pakistan who are as beautiful as Indian celebrities

 

 Find Out More