Top 10 crime thriller web series with badass female characters on OTT that are a must watch
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 01, 2023
Dahaad on Amazon Prime Video sees Sonakshi Sinha as a no non sense cop who dedicatedly solves a twisted murder mystery.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aarya series on Disney+Hotstar sees Sushmita Sen in her most fierce avatar. It's all about power.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Despite actors like Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal, Rasika Duggal manages to shine as Bina Tripathi in Mirzapur. It's on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Human series on Disney+Hotstar has Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari playing powerful characters. One is consumed by greed while other is the righteous one.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mai on Netflix has Sakshi Tanwar's character seeking revenge from those responsible for her daughter's death.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raji in The Family Man 2 is among the best characters ever played by Samantha Ruth Prabhu. It is on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Delhi Crime on Netflix has Shefali Shah playing Vartika Chaturvedi, a dedicated cop who is powerful yet compassionate.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aranyak sees Raveena Tandon as a cop. The series on Netflix is a crime thriller that will give you chills.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo is about a drug cartel run by women. It stars Dimple Kapadia as the head of this cartel. It is on Disney+Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bombay Begum starring Pooja Bhatt and others on Netflix is all about women in power.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Code M on JioCinema sees Jennifer Winget as Major Monica Mehra, an army lawyer.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She on Netflix is about a battered woman constable finding her way to empowerment.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 9 most popular movies and web series of 2023 on Netflix
Find Out More