Top 10 crime thrillers based on real life stories starring Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and more stars

Here is a list of Bollywood movies based on real crime stories

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 14, 2023

Talvar

Irrfan Khan’s Talvar is based on Noida’s double murder case.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai

The movie is based on Mumbai’s mafia don Haji Mastan and Dawood Ibrahim played by Ajay Devgn.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

No One Killed Jessica

Vidya Balan and Rani Mukerji starrer is based on Jessica Lal’s murder by the son of a wealthy politician.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shootout At Lokhandwala

Vivek Oberoi starrer is based on 1991 Lokhandwala Complex shootout.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Special 26

Akshay Kumar starrer Special 26 is about fake CBI conducting IT raids on corrupt officers. The movie is based on 1987 Opera House heist.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gangs of Wasseypur

Gangs of Wasseypur is based on the story of Coal Mafia in Bihar-Jharkhand.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Black Friday

Anurag Kashyap's directorial Black Friday is based on 1993 Bombay bombings.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Attacks of 26/11

The film is based on the terrorist attack that shook Mumbai on 26 November 2008.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shootout At Wadala

John Abraham starrer is based on the real incident of Mumbai don Manya Surve.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Raman Raghav 2.0

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vicky Kaushal starrer is inspired from the the story of serial killer Raman Raghav.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: When Jawan star Nayanthara and Prabhu Deva's extra marital affair created havoc in latter's 16 year old marriage

 

 Find Out More