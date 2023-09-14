Top 10 crime thrillers based on real life stories starring Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and more stars

Here is a list of Bollywood movies based on real crime storiesSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 14, 2023
Irrfan Khan’s Talvar is based on Noida’s double murder case.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie is based on Mumbai’s mafia don Haji Mastan and Dawood Ibrahim played by Ajay Devgn.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vidya Balan and Rani Mukerji starrer is based on Jessica Lal’s murder by the son of a wealthy politician.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vivek Oberoi starrer is based on 1991 Lokhandwala Complex shootout.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar starrer Special 26 is about fake CBI conducting IT raids on corrupt officers. The movie is based on 1987 Opera House heist.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gangs of Wasseypur is based on the story of Coal Mafia in Bihar-Jharkhand.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anurag Kashyap's directorial Black Friday is based on 1993 Bombay bombings.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film is based on the terrorist attack that shook Mumbai on 26 November 2008.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
John Abraham starrer is based on the real incident of Mumbai don Manya Surve.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vicky Kaushal starrer is inspired from the the story of serial killer Raman Raghav.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
