Top 10 crime thrillers by Atlee, Nelson Dilipkumar and other South Indian directors to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more

List of South Indian films by top directors that are high on crime and thrill.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 11, 2023
Director Atlee's film with Thalapathy Vijay is packed with thrill and action. It is on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Another film on Amazon Prime Video to watch that has Atlee and Thalapthy Vijay combo.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Director Nelson Dilipkumar's film Jailer starring Rajinikanth in the lead is now on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The critically acclaimed film starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi is on JioCinema. It is directed by Pushkar-Gayatri duo.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Naane Varuvean is crime/horror thriller starring Dhanush and directed by Selvaraghavan. It is on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Directed by Ram Kumar, Ratsasan on Disney+Hotstar makes for an interesting watch.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The crime thriller starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu directed by K. Hari Shankar and Hareesh Narayan is on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Tamil language crime thriller is helmed by Magizh Thirumeni. It is on YouTube to watch.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sukumar's film starring Mahesh Babu and more is on SonyLIv.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vetrimaaran's directorial venture is on Netflix to watch. It is thrilling and how.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie is directed by well-know filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj. It can be watched on Disney+Hotstar, SonyLiv.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The crime thriller about mysterious murders is directed by C.V. Kumar. It is on Disney+Hotstar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
