Top 10 crime thrillers by Atlee, Nelson Dilipkumar and other South Indian directors to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more

List of South Indian films by top directors that are high on crime and thrill.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 11, 2023

Mersal

Director Atlee's film with Thalapathy Vijay is packed with thrill and action. It is on Amazon Prime Video.

Mersal

Another film on Amazon Prime Video to watch that has Atlee and Thalapthy Vijay combo.

Jailer

Director Nelson Dilipkumar's film Jailer starring Rajinikanth in the lead is now on Amazon Prime Video.

Vikram Vedha

The critically acclaimed film starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi is on JioCinema. It is directed by Pushkar-Gayatri duo.

Naane Varuvean

Naane Varuvean is crime/horror thriller starring Dhanush and directed by Selvaraghavan. It is on Amazon Prime Video.

Ratsasan

Directed by Ram Kumar, Ratsasan on Disney+Hotstar makes for an interesting watch.

Yashoda

The crime thriller starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu directed by K. Hari Shankar and Hareesh Narayan is on Amazon Prime Video.

Thadam

The Tamil language crime thriller is helmed by Magizh Thirumeni. It is on YouTube to watch.

1: Nenokkadine

Sukumar's film starring Mahesh Babu and more is on SonyLIv.

Visaranai

Vetrimaaran's directorial venture is on Netflix to watch. It is thrilling and how.

Kaithi

The movie is directed by well-know filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj. It can be watched on Disney+Hotstar, SonyLiv.

Maayavan

The crime thriller about mysterious murders is directed by C.V. Kumar. It is on Disney+Hotstar.

