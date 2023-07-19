Top 10 crime thrillers ever on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT platforms
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 19, 2023
Monica, O My Darling on Netflix stars Rajkumar Rao, Huma Qureshi and Rashika Apte.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Drishyam on Amazon Prime Video revolves around a man who goes beyond the law to save his daughter who committed a crime.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Cuttputlli on Disney+ Hotstar revolves around serial killing.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shootout at Lokhandwala on Amazon Prime Video highlights the attacks of Lokhandwala complex of Mumbai in 1991.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chup: Revenge of the Artist on Zee 5 is about a guy murdering every film critic who wrongly reviews a movie.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
HIT: The First Case on Netflix is about a police officer solving a case to avoid murder.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Andhadhun on Netflix is about a visually impaired man embroiled in a murder.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mumbai Saga on Amazon Prime Video revolves around don of Mumbai.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Talvar on Disney+ Hotstar is based on the double murder case of Noida.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Article 15 on Netflix highlights crimes in rural India.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Kajol, Ajay Devgn and more celeb couples who do not mind their spouses getting intimate on screen
Find Out More