Top 10 crime thrillers on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and other OTT for an edge of the seat experience

Here is a lowdown of Bollywood crime thrillers that will keep you hooked till end

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 10, 2023

Gangs of Wasseypur

Anurag Kahsyap’s directorial cult classic crime thriller is now streaming on Netflix.

Drishyam

Drishyam on Amazon Prime Video is about a father cleverly covering up crimes as police investigate a murder.

NH 10

NH 10 on Amazon Prime Video starring Anushka Sharma is about a girl encountering a crime bravely on her late-night road trip.

Badlapur

Varun Dhawan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s crime thriller is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Ittefaq

Ittefaq on Netflix is about police investigating a murder conducted by a renowned writer.

Raman Raghav 2.0

Raman Raghav on Zee is based on a real-life serial killer.

Badla

Badla on Netflix is about a lawyer solving a murder mystery while the narrative keeps you hooked.

Talaash

Talaash on Netflix is about Aamir Khan as a police officer investigates a supernatural murder case in Mumbai.

Kahaani

Kahaani on Jio Cinema is about a pregnant woman finding her missing husband.

Andhadhun

A blind pianist gets embroiled in a murder case. Watch Ayushmann Khuranna’s movie on Netflix.

