Top 10 crime thrillers on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and other OTT for an edge of the seat experience

Here is a lowdown of Bollywood crime thrillers that will keep you hooked till end
Anurag Kahsyap's directorial cult classic crime thriller is now streaming on Netflix.
Drishyam on Amazon Prime Video is about a father cleverly covering up crimes as police investigate a murder.
NH 10 on Amazon Prime Video starring Anushka Sharma is about a girl encountering a crime bravely on her late-night road trip.
Varun Dhawan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's crime thriller is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Ittefaq on Netflix is about police investigating a murder conducted by a renowned writer.
Raman Raghav on Zee is based on a real-life serial killer.
Badla on Netflix is about a lawyer solving a murder mystery while the narrative keeps you hooked.
Talaash on Netflix is about Aamir Khan as a police officer investigates a supernatural murder case in Mumbai.
Kahaani on Jio Cinema is about a pregnant woman finding her missing husband.
A blind pianist gets embroiled in a murder case. Watch Ayushmann Khuranna's movie on Netflix.
