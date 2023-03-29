Top 10 crime thrillers on Netflix, Hotstar, Amazon Prime and more based on UP

There are many crime thriller shows which are totally based on Uttar Pradesh. Here, take a look at the full list of the same here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 29, 2023

Rangbaaz

It is inspired by the life of Anandpal Singh who was a very active gangster. Watch it on Zee 5.

Bhaukaal Season 2

Naveen Sikhera is the new SSP of Muzaffarnagar which is ruled by Shaukeen squad.

Mirzapur Season 2

It has already been known that there is chaos in the Tripathi household. Guddu and Golu have made a promise to Beena. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Virodh

Watch the action, crime and thriller web show only on MX Player.

Raktanchal Season 2

It is inspired from the real life crime events that took place in Purvanchal, Uttar Pradesh where state development work was given via tenders.

Abhay Season 1

Abhay Pratap Singh is the criminal who is set out on a journey of justice. Watch the same on Zee 5.

Beehad Ka Baghi

Watch Vivek Kumar Yadav's gripping tale ion MX Player.

Mirzapur Season 1

The lawless city of Mirzapurt is shown where a lot of events takes place. Watch the same on Amazon Prime Video.

Asur

It is a unique crime thriller about Indian mythology. Watch it on Jio Cinema.

Abhay Season 2

Kunal Kemmu as police officer Abhay Pratap Singh is too intense. Watch it on Zee 5.

