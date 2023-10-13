Top 10 crime thrillers starring top Bollywood actors on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

These edge-of-the crime thrillers will keep you hooked to the screens.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 13, 2023
Kareena Kapoor Khan marked her OTT debut with this film. It is about a woman who kills her ex-husband and a teacher helps her to cover up the crime.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Starring Tabu in leading role, it is a spy thriller with the actress serving as a RAW agent.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Starring Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma and Gulshan Devaiah, Dahaad is about a serial killer. It is intriguing and how!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is a black comedy thriller that marked Shahid Kapoor's OTT debut. Shahid's character is into make fake currency notes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Starring Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sacred Games is said to be one of the finest crime thriller series. The story of Gaitonde will leave you hooked.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sushmita Sen's web series is all about power, crime and thrill.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Night Manager brought Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor to OTT. It is remake of Hollywood spy thriller with the same name.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The first part of the crime thriller had R Madhavan in the lead. The second one saw Abhishek Bachchan giving a killer performance.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Asur series stars Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti in leading roles. The story of Shubh Joshi, the serial killer, left fans speechless.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Criminal Justice had Pankaj Tripathi as a lawyer. As usual, he delivered a stellar performance.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Manoj Bajpayee showed off his acting prowess in The Family Man series. The second instalment also had Samantha Ruth Prabhu.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The crime thriller saw Bollywood stars like Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and more. Fans are now waiting for Mirzapur 3.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!