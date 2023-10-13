Top 10 crime thrillers starring top Bollywood actors on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

These edge-of-the crime thrillers will keep you hooked to the screens.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 13, 2023

Jaane Jaan on Netflix

Kareena Kapoor Khan marked her OTT debut with this film. It is about a woman who kills her ex-husband and a teacher helps her to cover up the crime.

Khufiya on Netflix

Starring Tabu in leading role, it is a spy thriller with the actress serving as a RAW agent.

Dahaad on Amazon Prime Video

Starring Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma and Gulshan Devaiah, Dahaad is about a serial killer. It is intriguing and how!

Farzi on Amazon Prime Video

It is a black comedy thriller that marked Shahid Kapoor's OTT debut. Shahid's character is into make fake currency notes.

Sacred Games on Netflix

Starring Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sacred Games is said to be one of the finest crime thriller series. The story of Gaitonde will leave you hooked.

Aarya on Disney+Hotstar

Sushmita Sen's web series is all about power, crime and thrill.

The Night Manager on Disney+Hotstar

The Night Manager brought Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor to OTT. It is remake of Hollywood spy thriller with the same name.

Breathe: Into The Shadows on Amazon Prime Video

The first part of the crime thriller had R Madhavan in the lead. The second one saw Abhishek Bachchan giving a killer performance.

Asur 2 on JioCinema

The Asur series stars Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti in leading roles. The story of Shubh Joshi, the serial killer, left fans speechless.

Criminal Justice on Disney + Hotstar

Criminal Justice had Pankaj Tripathi as a lawyer. As usual, he delivered a stellar performance.

The Family Man on Amazon Prime Video

Manoj Bajpayee showed off his acting prowess in The Family Man series. The second instalment also had Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Mirzapur on Amazon Prime Video

The crime thriller saw Bollywood stars like Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and more. Fans are now waiting for Mirzapur 3.

