Top 10 crime thrillers to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar and more OTT platforms

There are many OTT series of thriller and crime based which will surely keep you on the edge of your seat. Check out the full list here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 14, 2023

Money Heist

Watch on Netflix the largest robbery performed by The Professor who uses eight people with special skills for the crime.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Farzi

Watch Shahid Kapoor's digital debut as an artist doing the job of a con man only on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Delhi Crime

Based on the Nirbhaya case, the Delhi Police investigates men who did the crime. Watch it on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sacred Games

Ganesh Gaitonde who is missing since 16 years calls Inspector Sartaj Singh to save Mumbai.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Family Man 2

Manoj Bajpayee faces issues by ISIS terrorists Sajid Ghani and Raji. Watch the web series on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Special OPS

Watch how 5 RAW agents find a terrorist who did a bomb blast in India only on Disney+Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mirzapur 2

Revenge is a dish best served cold is well shown in season 2.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mirzapur

Watch to know what happens in a lawless city named Mirzapur when rivalry strikes between two families.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Delhi Crime 2

DCP south district and Neena are shocked when they find that senior citizens are being targeted.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Paatal Lok

A cop is shocked to know about the past of the four suspects who are nabbed for killing a journalist.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 TV Newsmakers: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary on Dunki, Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma V-Day and more

 

 Find Out More