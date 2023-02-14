Top 10 crime thrillers to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar and more OTT platforms

There are many OTT series of thriller and crime based which will surely keep you on the edge of your seat. Check out the full list here.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 14, 2023
Watch on Netflix the largest robbery performed by The Professor who uses eight people with special skills for the crime.
Watch Shahid Kapoor's digital debut as an artist doing the job of a con man only on Amazon Prime Video.
Based on the Nirbhaya case, the Delhi Police investigates men who did the crime. Watch it on Netflix.
Ganesh Gaitonde who is missing since 16 years calls Inspector Sartaj Singh to save Mumbai.
Manoj Bajpayee faces issues by ISIS terrorists Sajid Ghani and Raji. Watch the web series on Amazon Prime Video.
Watch how 5 RAW agents find a terrorist who did a bomb blast in India only on Disney+Hotstar.
Revenge is a dish best served cold is well shown in season 2.
Watch to know what happens in a lawless city named Mirzapur when rivalry strikes between two families.
DCP south district and Neena are shocked when they find that senior citizens are being targeted.
A cop is shocked to know about the past of the four suspects who are nabbed for killing a journalist.
