Top 10 crime thrillers to watch on Netflix for chills and thrills

We have made a compilation of the list of best crime thrillers which are there on OTT platforms for you to watch.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Saif Ali Khan essayed Ganesh Gaitonde and Sartaj Singh, while Pankaj Tripathi played Guruji in the Netflix series.
Manoj Bajpayee kept everyone glued to the screen with The Family Man on Amazon Prime Video.
Abhishek Bachchan is the psychiatrist whose daughter is kidnapped. The doctor himself is the kidnapper as he suffers from personality issues. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Abhishek Banerjee as Hathoda Tyagi is the desi killer. The show is on Netflix.
Pankaj Tripathi plays the role of a lawyer in this crime thriller available on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Sushmita Sen's show celebrates women who are brave and are conquering the universe. Watch it on Disney Plus Hotstar.
It is the Israeli series remake that had the same name and has Ronit Bose Roy. Watch it on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Raveena Tandon plays a cop in her city and handles a case of a foreign tourist who has disappeared. Watch it on Netflix.
Watch Kaleen Bhaiya and Munna Bhaiya's series on Amazon Prime Video. Fans are literally waiting for Mirzapur 3 as well.
Watch on Netflix, how the cops of Delhi solve high-profile criminal cases which are based on real events.
