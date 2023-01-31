Top 10 cues from Alia Bhatt for a glowing skin

Alia Bhatt is known to have flawless skin. Here's her skincare routine which you need to bookmark immediately.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 31, 2023
Alia believes in cleansing and has a routine which she follows twice a day.
Alia believes that water cannot just help remove her makeup so she uses a cleanser post the same.
Post cleansing Alia likes to use a toner which helps her in getting flawless skin.
The actress also uses a face serum which maintains the PH balance of her skin.
It helps in maintaining the effect of the cleanser without affecting the skin.
Hydration is the key to Alia's glowy skin. She makes sure to drink lots of water.
The heroine applies good sunscreen that has a good SPF even while being indoors.
Alia uses this sunscreen that has SPF 50+.
The actress does not like to do a lot of makeup and only sticks to applying kajal.
The actress eats healthy, and does gymming and yoga regularly to remain fit.
