Top 10 cues from Alia Bhatt for a glowing skin

Alia Bhatt is known to have flawless skin. Here's her skincare routine which you need to bookmark immediately.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 31, 2023

Does not carry makeup on bed

Alia believes in cleansing and has a routine which she follows twice a day.

Mild cleanser

Alia believes that water cannot just help remove her makeup so she uses a cleanser post the same.

Toner

Post cleansing Alia likes to use a toner which helps her in getting flawless skin.

Face Serum

The actress also uses a face serum which maintains the PH balance of her skin.

Benefits of a toner

It helps in maintaining the effect of the cleanser without affecting the skin.

Water

Hydration is the key to Alia's glowy skin. She makes sure to drink lots of water.

Sunscreen

The heroine applies good sunscreen that has a good SPF even while being indoors.

Innisfree Aqua Water Drop Sunscreen

Alia uses this sunscreen that has SPF 50+.

Less makeup

The actress does not like to do a lot of makeup and only sticks to applying kajal.

Good diet and workout

The actress eats healthy, and does gymming and yoga regularly to remain fit.

