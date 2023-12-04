Top 10 Cult based web series on OTT that are not for everyone
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 04, 2023
Wild Wild Country reveals the rise of bioterrorism and fallout of Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh's commune in Oregon. Streaming on Netflix.
Waco The Rules of Engagement takes a look at cult let extremism and its consequences based on real events. Available on YouTube.
Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey is one of the most disturbing cases ever with the leader being in jail for raping two underage girls. Stream on Netflix.
Heaven’s Gate: The Cult of Cults explored horrible believes and the mass suicide of the Heaven's Gate cult. Streaming on HBO Max.
Jonestown: The Life and Death of Peoples Temple: portrays the psychology behind cults which led to the mass suicide/death of 900 people. Available on YouTube.
The Source Family Delves into the alternative lifestyle of Father Yod's spiritual commune which was mostly harmless. Streaming on Prime Video.
Holy Hell exposes the haunting experiences of a former member within the Buddhafield cult. Streaming on Tubi.
Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator shows the dark side of the healthy lifestyle that was promoted by Bikram Choudhary. Stream on Netflix.
The Vow unveils the shocking practices and downfall of the NXIVM self-help group. Streaming on HBO Max.
Manson is a vintage exploration of Charles Manson's notorious cult and its violent actions. Available on YouTube.
