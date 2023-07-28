Top 10 cult movies of Tollywood no one should miss

Telugu cinema is going places right now. Meanwhile, take a look at some of the many cult films from Tollywood that are blockbuster hits.

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 28, 2023

Arjun Reddy

Arjun Reddy is registered as one of the cult movies in Tollywood.

Mahanati

Keerthy Suresh totally transformed for her role in Mahanati.

Baby

This recently released film is taking the internet by storm with this cult plot.

Rangasthalam

This is the best cult movie in Ram Charan's career.

Pelli Choopulu

This film changed the scenario of Telugu cinema and opened doors for small budget movies.

RX 100

No other film can can beat this romantic thriller cult movie in the same genre.

Baahubali

This Rajamouli directorial is a cult film that audiences across the country enjoyed watching.

Gabbar Singh

One of many cult films that came from Pawan Kalyan.

Pushpa

Allu Arjun nailed the show in this Sukumar directorial

Jersey

This film from Nani is something nobody saw coming. It was a six!

