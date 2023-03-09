Top 10 cutest moments of Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad

Hrithik Roshan looks cute with his girlfriend Saba Azad. Ahead of their wedding rumours, here's looking back at their cutest and most adorable snaps.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 09, 2023

Cute couple

Both Hrithik and Saba are known for being one of the cutest pairs ever since they made their relationship official.

Heart melting

This snap of the pair together will totally make your heart flutter.

First Diwali

The couple posted a cute selfie where they were seen celebrating their first Diwali together.

Cutest

They were spotted at Mumbai airport holding hands, where they looked the sweetest.

Dinner date

This snap was taken when the pair headed out for a quiet dinner date.

Posers

The cute couple was seen attending a wedding reception where they posed together officially.

Painting the city red

Hrithik and Saba skim dreamy as they stare into the eyes of one another.

Twinning

This snap was taken at Karan Johar's 50th birthday party where the duo posed together.

Jazz

The pair looked sweet as they were once spotted at a jazz club.

Drinks

Hrithik and Saba were drinking and chilling together when they were in London.

