Top 10 cutest pictures of Kareena Kapoor Khan with Taimur, Jeh that will make your day

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 14, 2024

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a doting mother. Her life revolves around Taimur and Jeh.

Her cutest pictures that go viral in no time are with her munchkins Taimur and Jeh.

This picture of Kareena and Jeh from their holidays abroad is so sweet.

Kareena and Taimur seem to be Ice Cream lovers.

Making sand castle is so much fun. Kareena and Jeh enjoying time by the beach is cuteness overloaded.

This is among the first few glimpses of Jeh Ali Khan Pataudi shared by Kareena.

Here's a look at the most viral picture of Kareena and Jeh.

Kareena and Jeh were all decked up for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding.

This picture of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur is frame-worthy.

Taimur looked the happiest whilst learning pottery along with mommy dearest.

A throwback to when Taimur was a few months old.

This is the picture from Taimur Ali Khan's first birthday.

