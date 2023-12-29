Top 10 dark comedies on Netflix and other OTT that will leave you shocked and stunned
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 29, 2023
Alia Bhatt and Vijay Varma's Darlings on Netflix is a comedy thriller. The story revolves around a woman in an abusive relationship seeking out revenge.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Andhadhun on YouTube is a black comedy. Ayushmann Khurrana plays a blind piano player who witnesses a murder and a series of unexpected twists unfold.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kaalakaandi on Disney+Hotstar is a black comedy starring Saif Ali Khan. The story is about a teetotaller diagnosed with stomach cancer and wants to live his life to the fullest.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Peepli Live is a satire and a black comedy that revolves around politician and sensationalisation of the tragic events of farmer suicides.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Monica, O My Darling on Netflix is a neo-noir black comedy that revolves around a man planning a perfect murder.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
7 Khoon Maaf is an interesting tale of a woman in search of true love. The film on Netflix has comedy and thrill in right amounts.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
AK vs AK on Netflix is about a director who kidnaps an actor's daughter after a public spat. Anurag Kashyap and Anil Kapoor are in the lead.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dev.D on Netflix is a black comedy. Abhay Deol's character Dev finds solace in drugs after his breakup with Paro. It is a spin to Devdas.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Lootcase is a black comedy thriller revolving around a man who finds a bag full of cash. The movie is on Disney+Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ishqiya on JioCinema revolves around Khalujan and Babban who fall in love with one woman. The twist in the end will leave you stumped.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
There is Dedh Ishqiya too on Amazon Prime Video that is a black comedy full of interesting twists and turns.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Super Deluxe is on Netflix. The story revolves around three characters and the tragedy that unfolds in their lives on the same day.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Easy Korean beauty and skincare routine for the perfect winter skin
Find Out More