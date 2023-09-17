Top 10 dark comedies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Here is a list of Bollywood dark comedy film to watch online

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 17, 2023

Monica, O My Darling

Rajkummar Rao starrer Monica, O My Darling is a neo-noir dark comedy film streaming on Netflix.

Ludo

The film is about four intertwined stories in a game of fate and chance. Streaming on Netflix.

Darlings

Alia Bhatt starrer on Netflix is about a woman standing against her abusive husband and domestic violence.

Delhi Belly

Delhi Belly on Netflix is a comedy-drama about three flatmates getting into a shady business.

Andhadhun

Andhadhun on Netflix is about a blind pianist getting embroiled in a murder case.

Good Luck Jerry

Janhvi Kapoor starrer is about a young girl entering a drug peddling business to fulfill financial needs. Watch on Disney+ Hotstars.

Kaalankaandi

Kaalankaandi on Disney+ Hotstar is about a teetotaller living his last days after learning about stomach cancer.

Blackmail

Blackmail is about a husband taking revenge for his cheating wife. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro

Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro on Amazon Prime Video shows shady side of real estate industry.

Lipstick Under My Burkha

Lipstick Under My Burkha streaming on Amazon Prime Video is a slam on society.

