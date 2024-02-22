Top 10 dark comedy films to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 22, 2024

Alia Bhatt's Darlings is about domestic abuse. Watch on Netflix.

Kaalakaandi on Hotstar is about Saif Ali Khan's character who discovers stomach cancer disease in him.

Ludo on Netflix is about four different stories based on comedy, drama and romance.

Imran Khan's Delhi Belly on Netflix is about three roommates who are entangled with outlaws.

Dev D on Netflix is the modern adaptation of Devdas.

Late actor Irrfan Khan's Blackmail on Prime Video is about toilet paper salesman who gets to know about his wife's affair.

Super Deluxe on Netflix is a dark comedy about murder, cheating and more.

Operation Alamelamma on YouTube is about Purmy's life who gets linked to her son's kidnapping.

Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro on Prime Video is about two photographers who capture a murder while exposing Bombay's real estate.

Shaitan on Netflix is about friends who get drug addicted and stage a kidnapping.

