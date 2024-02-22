Top 10 dark comedy films to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 22, 2024
Alia Bhatt's Darlings is about domestic abuse. Watch on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kaalakaandi on Hotstar is about Saif Ali Khan's character who discovers stomach cancer disease in him.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ludo on Netflix is about four different stories based on comedy, drama and romance.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Imran Khan's Delhi Belly on Netflix is about three roommates who are entangled with outlaws.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dev D on Netflix is the modern adaptation of Devdas.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Late actor Irrfan Khan's Blackmail on Prime Video is about toilet paper salesman who gets to know about his wife's affair.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Super Deluxe on Netflix is a dark comedy about murder, cheating and more.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Operation Alamelamma on YouTube is about Purmy's life who gets linked to her son's kidnapping.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro on Prime Video is about two photographers who capture a murder while exposing Bombay's real estate.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shaitan on Netflix is about friends who get drug addicted and stage a kidnapping.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Sara Tendulkar's Top 10 latest pictures prove she can give other gen z actresses a run for their money
Find Out More