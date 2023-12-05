Top 10 dark comedy movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more OTT for those with a hatke sense of humour
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 05, 2023
One of the well-known genres that Bollywood filmmakers have used over the years to create movies is dark comedy.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This entertaining and thrilling movie, Andhadhun, features wickedness, brutality, murder, betrayal and a lot of surprises.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Goodluck Jerry is a good film to watch if you want a light hearted intense comedy.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Delhi Belly's storyline centers on a package that needs to be delivered between gangsters, involving peculiar turns of events.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Darlings, featuring Alia Bhatt and Vijay Verma will give you goosebumps with their unpredictable storyline.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Blackmail is full of laughs and intense scenes which somehow makes it difficult to hold back our laughter.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If you love watching horror films along with a bit of humour, then Stree is a perfect fit for you.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Monica, O My Darling is a hysterical film of Rajkummar Rao streaming on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ludo tells four completely unrelated but connected stories that are sure to make you laugh.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Animal box office collection day 4: Ranbir Kapoor starrer witnesses a drop yet beats Gadar 2 on 1st Monday
Find Out More