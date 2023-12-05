Top 10 dark comedy movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more OTT for those with a hatke sense of humour

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 05, 2023

One of the well-known genres that Bollywood filmmakers have used over the years to create movies is dark comedy.

This entertaining and thrilling movie, Andhadhun, features wickedness, brutality, murder, betrayal and a lot of surprises.

Goodluck Jerry is a good film to watch if you want a light hearted intense comedy.

Delhi Belly's storyline centers on a package that needs to be delivered between gangsters, involving peculiar turns of events.

Darlings, featuring Alia Bhatt and Vijay Verma will give you goosebumps with their unpredictable storyline.

Blackmail is full of laughs and intense scenes which somehow makes it difficult to hold back our laughter.

If you love watching horror films along with a bit of humour, then Stree is a perfect fit for you.

Monica, O My Darling is a hysterical film of Rajkummar Rao streaming on Netflix.

Ludo tells four completely unrelated but connected stories that are sure to make you laugh.

