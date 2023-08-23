Top 10 dark Korean dramas on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more

A look at top 10 K-dramas that will leave you with a thrilling experience.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 23, 2023

Voice

Starring Lee Ha-na, Lee Jin-uk and more, the Netflix's thriller revolves around a deaf detective whose wife is killed by a serial murderer.

Squid Game

One of the most popular Netflix's web series, Squid Game is dark and edgy.

Strangers from Hell

The web series is available on Amazon Prime Video. It has the most gripping tale of strangers living in a shared house.

Hellbound

It is a dark fantasy drama that revolves around supernatural beings. It is on Netflix.

The Flower of Evil

Available on MX Player and Netflix, the show is about a man living in a disguise with family being unaware of his cruel side.

The Glory

The show on Netflix follows the story of a woman who pulls a thrilling act of vengeance on those who bullied her.

Signal

If you are a fan of dark and intense politics, Signal on Netflix is for you.

Extracurricular

The engaging web show on Netflix is about a student dwelling into the dark world of crime to make money.

Save Me

Another Netflix's show that is dark and intense is Save Me. It is about a family that gets trapped in a religious cult.

Sweet Home

The show on Netflix is all about survival in an apocalyptic situation.

Kairos

Available on JioCinema, the story has a very interesting plot about a young man who approaches a girl in the past.

The Village: Achiara's Secret

The show on Zee5 is so good that it has received an IMDB rating of 8.1.

