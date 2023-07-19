Top 10 Darshan Raval songs to leave you mesmerized

The incredibly talented musician has soothed our ears with his soulful voice innumerable times. Yesterday, new song of Darshan Raval has been released named Lo Aayi Barsaat.

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 19, 2023

Tera Zikr

This tragic track by Darshan Raval hits all the emotions and feelings.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tere Naal

Tere Naal is a duet between Darshan Raval and Tulsi Kumar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tu Mileya

A heartfelt song that describes how love feels and life becomes empty without it.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shab Tum Ho

Shab Tum Ho is a fine romantic song written by Sayeed Quadri .

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhula Dunga

Late actor Sidharth Shukla and his lover Shehnaaz Gill came together in a music video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kaash Aisa Hota

Written, composed and sung by Darshan Raval, Kaash Aisa Hota is a painful song.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yaara Teri Yaari

Darshan Raval sang this song for the Amazon Prime web series Four More Shots Please!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Baarish Lete Aana

Baarish Lete Aana is a melodious track.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Asal Mein

Asal Mein laments how sometimes there is nothing you can do to make someone yours.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hawa Banke

Hawa Banke is a romantic track that has become one of the most well-known songs.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 South Indian psychological thrillers to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and more OTT

 

 Find Out More