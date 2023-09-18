Top 10 deadliest crime thrillers to watch on OTT Amazon Prime Video

Here are 10 deadliest crime thrillers streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 18, 2023

Drishyam

Starring Ajay Devgan, it's a gripping story of a man's attempts to cover up a crime which he didn't commit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gangs Of Wasseypur

Manoj Vajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer web series is a spine thrilling crime thriller .

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kahaani

Starring Vidya Balan, This is a suspenseful mystery set in Kolkata.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Raman Raghav 2.0

This is a dark and intense crime drama inspired by a real serial killer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Talaash

With Amir khan,Kareena Kapoor,Rani Mukherjee, this film has a supernatural twist on a crime investigation.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Seven

This is a Hollywood chilling thriller where a detective hunts a serial killer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Silence of the Lambs

The classic film featuring the iconic Hannibal Lecter will give you goosebumps.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Zodiac

The story is based on true events in America in which a sexual sadist Zodiac-killer who loves to torture and murder people.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

No Country for Old Men

It's a gritty tale of crime and justice in Texas.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prisoners

A tense and emotional story of a father searching for his missing daughter.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Zareen Khan, Govinda and more celebs who got into legal trouble

 

 Find Out More