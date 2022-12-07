Malaika created a quirky style statement in a Tarun Tahiliani lehenga that had great patterns and a pretty sequinned blouse.Source: Bollywood
The Bollywood actress was seen wearing a light coloured kurta and layered the same with a dupatta which gave a sparkly effect.Source: Bollywood
Malaika wore a Patan Patola saree by Maneka Harisinghani and completed her look with oxidized jewellery.Source: Bollywood
Malaika looked cool in this black turtle neck top which she teamed up with a nude shade skirt and wore stunning jewellery.Source: Bollywood
The Chaiyya Chaiyya star was seen wearing Anamika Khanna's designer lehenga in which she looked classic with silver jewellery.Source: Bollywood
Malaika's sartorial chices are surely a treat to the eyes. Whether it is Indian or western, she rocks in all.Source: Bollywood
Malaika looks sultry in this red saree that has a v neck and is also shimmery. She has totally made a bold statement in the same.Source: Bollywood
If you are planning to go for some pooja function then wear this silk saree and team it up with silver jewellery.Source: Bollywood
You do not need to dress up for all weddings. Malaika was seen wearing an off-shoulder top and skirt and looked pretty cool in the same.Source: Bollywood
Take cues from Malaika to dress up for all your winter wedding. Take a pashmina shawl over your silk saree to look glam and stay warm.Source: Bollywood
