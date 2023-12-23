Top 10 detective dramas on Netflix, Hotstar and more OTT for a thrilling experience
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 23, 2023
The modern adaptation of Sherlock Holmes, Sherlock follows the detective's thrilling escapades. On Prime Video.
In Mindhunter, FBI agents delve into criminal minds to understand and solve brutal crimes. On Netflix.
Set in a small town, Broadchruch follows detectives investigating a young boy's murder, uncovering hidden truths, Prime Video.
In Each season of True Detective, a new case with intricate storytelling, exploring detectives' personal and professional battles comes to life, on Hotstar.
Luther follows DCI John Luther as he tackles twisted and complex cases while battling his own demons. On Prime Video.
The Fall is a cat-and-mouse game between a detective and a serial killer in Belfast. On Netflix.
Hinterlands follows a brooding detective as he solves chilling crimes in the rugged landscape.
A detective reopens old cases while dealing with personal turmoil, leading to mysterious revelations, Watch Marcella on Netflix.
The Killing is a crime drama exploring murder investigations, weaving together intense narratives, on Netflix as well.
Based on Michael Connelly's novels, Bosch follows LAPD detective Harry Bosch's pursuit of justice through LA's criminal underworld. On Prime Video.
