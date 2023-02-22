Top 10 diet rules of Jawan actress Nayanthara

South actress Nayanthara is known for her sexy looks and hot body. She follows this diet which you need to make a note of immediately.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 22, 2023

Customised diet

Nayanthara follows a tailor-made diet chart that has been made by her fitness trainer.

Nayanthara's eating habits

The actress loves to consume vegetables, eggs, fruits and meat.

No sugar

The actress has totally cut out on sugar from her diet.

Stay hydrated

Nayanthara believes in the theory of being hydrated.

Importance of hydration

Staying hydrated makes you feel full and also gives rise to good skin.

Juices

Apart from drinking water, the actress loves to consume juices.

Soup

Nayanthara loves to drink soups which helps her in being healthy.

Smoothie

She loves to consume coconut smoothie.

About Nayanthara

She is best known for doing south movies.

Nayanthara's name

Her real name is Diana Mariam Kurian.

