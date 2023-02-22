Top 10 diet rules of Jawan actress Nayanthara

South actress Nayanthara is known for her sexy looks and hot body. She follows this diet which you need to make a note of immediately.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 22, 2023
Nayanthara follows a tailor-made diet chart that has been made by her fitness trainer.
The actress loves to consume vegetables, eggs, fruits and meat.
The actress has totally cut out on sugar from her diet.
Nayanthara believes in the theory of being hydrated.
Staying hydrated makes you feel full and also gives rise to good skin.
Apart from drinking water, the actress loves to consume juices.
Nayanthara loves to drink soups which helps her in being healthy.
She loves to consume coconut smoothie.
She is best known for doing south movies.
Her real name is Diana Mariam Kurian.
