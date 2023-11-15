Top 10 directors who are changing the face of Indian cinema
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 15, 2023
Zoya Akhtar belongs to filmy family but she picks topics that are far from the stereotypical Bollywood masala films. Gully Boy, Luck By Chance are perfect examples.
Hansal Mehta's interest is in bringing real stories to the big screen. Scam 1992, Omerta and more are helmed by him. Now The Buckingham Murders is on its way.
Gauri Shinde is best known for films like English Vinglish, Dear Zindagi and more. Subtle stories that make a huge impact are her forte.
Anurag Kashyap, of course, has to be on this list. The filmmaker changed the face of Indian cinema by his unconventional form of storytelling.
From South, Lijo Jose Pellissery deserves a mention. He has directed Jallikattu, Angamaly Diaries and more - the films that hold dark humour yet has a punch.
Shakun Batra's latest film is Gehraiyaan. He is one of the new age filmmakers who has a way of connecting with the young audience through his films.
Neeraj Pandey is a prominent Hindi film director. From his latest web series The Freelancer to MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, he has proved his versatility in every way.
Quirky, mad riot and absolutely fun - That's how one can describe Homi Adajania's work. His recent web series Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo says it all.
Sandeep Reddy Vanga has brought newness to commercial cinema with his characters having a pinch of grey shades. His next is Animal with Ranbir Kapoor.
Meghna Gulzar loves to explore the most vulnerable human side of her characters. Raazi, Chhapaak and more are a part of her filmography.
