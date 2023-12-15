Top 10 Disha Patani approved looks for the party season
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 15, 2023
Disha Patani left everyone speechless with her sundar saree look.
Disha looked so elegant in this white dress. She chose to wear white gloves to add an extra highlight.
She broke the internet by posting her pictures in a pastel saree.
She is giving a proper vibe of a desi Barbie girl.
The outfit, the jewellery and the hairdo, everything is so on point!
A long slit never goes out of fashion and Dish Patani proved it.
She surely knows how to pair her dress with matching accessories.
Disha shimmered in this beautiful dress as she walked on a ramp.
The queen of fashion is setting the bars way too high!
The pink gown and long hair looked so elegant and stole the limelight in an award function.
