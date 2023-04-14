Badlapur to Bandit Queen: Top 10 disturbing films on OTT

Badlapur on Jio Cinema shows Raghu taking revenge after he loses his family in a second. The scenes are stomach-churning.

Matrubhoomi has disturbing scenes of female infanticide. Watch it on Zee 5.

Bandit Queen is the story of Phoolan Devi who had faced sexual atrocities since childhood. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Audience is shown in Love, Sex Aur Dhokha how via recording devices privacy is invaded. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Ajji on Amazon Prime Video is a rape revenge drama.

Raman Raghav 2.0 is the story of a maniac murderer. Watch this psychological thriller on Zee 5.

Titli has a lot of graphic violence. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Talvar is about the infamous Aarushi Talvar murder case. Watch it on Hotstar.

Black Friday is all about religious fanaticism. Watch it on Hotstar.

Haider is about a young man coming back after his dad disappears to confront his uncle. Watch it on Netflix.

