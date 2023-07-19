Top 10 disturbing Korean psychological thrillers you can watch on Netflix, MX Player, Prime Video and more OTT platforms

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 19, 2023

Memories Of Murder

This is a classic by Parasite maker Bong Joon-Ho. You can watch it on Amazon, Netflix, Prime video and more.

The Handmaiden

It is set in Japanese occupied Korea. You can watch on Prime Video, Apple TV, Amazon and Netflix

I Saw The Devil

It is said to be a stunning yet shockingly violent movie. You can watch it on Prime Video, Netflix and more

The Wailing

This is a rural horror film made by Na Hong-jin. This film is there on Viki, Prime Video, MX Player for viewers.

The Call

This film is available on Netflix. It is about a serial killer who connects two women.

The Housemaid

Lee Jung-jae is the main hero of this sexy erotic thriller. You can watch on Amazon, Tubi and Google Play.

Recalled

This Korean movie is there on Viki, Amazon and Netflix (in some countries). The two leads are fabulous.

Parasite

Bong Joon-Ho won the Oscars for this film. It is there on Netflix and Hulu.

Midnight

Squid Game star Wi Ha-Jun plays a serial killer in this one. It is there on Prime Video.

Forgotten

This film is there on Netflix. Forgotten is about brotherly love, memory loss and kidnapping.

The Chaser

This film is there on Netflix (not India) Prime Video and Binged.

A Tale Of Two Sisters

This is one of the most watched Korean horror cum thriller films. It is on Apple TV, Prime Video and Netflix

