Top 10 docu dramas based on reality that are unmissable on OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 28, 2023
These documentaries are for those who love to know reality through cinema.
Money Mafia is docu series on Amazon Prime Video reflecting on how people became a prey to identity theft.
The Silence of Swastika revolves around the mysterious symbol used by Hitler named Swastika, known as Swastik in Hindu mythology. Watch the docu drama on YouTube to know if it was Swastika or something else.
Sarvam Shakthi Mayam on Zee 5 is a personal journey of an atheist writer and a dysfunctional family as they visit all 18 Maha Shakti Peethas.
House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths on Netflix is a docu drama of 11 members of a Delhi family all together dying of suicide.
All That Breathes on Amazon Prime Video is a real story of two brothers in Wazirabad, Delhi running a bird clinic where they cured 20,000 raptors in over 20 years.
Dancing on the Grave based on a murder case is a true crime docuseries. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer on Netflix explores 15 murders in Uttar Pradesh.
Bhuj: The Day India Shook on Amazon Prime Video depicts the massive earthquake that happened in Bhuj.
1232 KMS on Disney+ Hotstar chronicles the struggle of Indian migrant workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi on Netflix explores the real story of police hunting a seasoned killer.
