TOP 10 double-meaning Bollywood songs that you can only sing in the bathroom  

Let's have a look at the songs which only people with a dirty mind would get. How many did you get?

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 10, 2023

I am a Hunter 

This Gangs of Wasseypur song is not so subtle with its innuendos. 

Rukmani Rukmani 

This song from Roja is about the first night. We bet everyone would get this one.  

Aa re Pritam Pyaare 

Raunchy item songs were quite a rage until a few years ago.  

Khada Hai 

What the effin were the musicians thinking and so, were Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla? 

Din Mein Leti Hai

Akshay Kumar and Kanchan starrer song cannot be heard out loud.

Dreamum Wakepum 

You would have danced on this one in childhood without actually knowing its meaning. 

Rani-Prithviraj song 

Cannot believe Rani Mukerji and Prithviraj Sukumaran did this number in Aiyyaa.  

DK Bose 

You sing it, really fast, you'll get it. 

Yeh Maal Gaadi Tu Dhakka Laga 

Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla had another song in the movie. 

Hollywood: Smack That 

Did you really know what this Akon and Eminem number is about?

Hollywood: Gasolina 

It's about girls who like to party, late at night. 

