Top 10 dreamy looks of Rashmika Mandanna that prove she is truly a Barbie

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 20, 2023

Dear Comrade actress has always given Barbie vibes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rashmika looks like sunshine and here is the proof.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

If Barbie was an Indian.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rashmika Mandanna as Barbie in a black ensemble.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mission Majnu actress looks cute in this pic.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rashmika is a boss babe Barbie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

If Barbie movie was made in India, Rashmika Mandanna would have been a perfect cast.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rashmika Mandanna has always justified the tag of National Crush.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rashmika Mandanna is truly a beauty.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The actress surely knows how to be cute in every frame.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling is releasing on 21st July.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before Project K, Pathaan and more action-packed films to watch on OTT to get the adrenaline rush

 

 Find Out More