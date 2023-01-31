Top 10 easy-to-do hairstyles inspired by Rashmika Mandanna

South actress Rashmika Mandanna often inspires her sea of followers with her alluring and charming hairstyles, which you need to make a note of.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 31, 2023

Loose hair-do

This hairstyle of the Goodbye actress is very easy to create. You only need to keep your tresses open.

For shoulder length hair

Opt for this simple easy open tresses hairstyle if you have your tresses in layered form, shoulder length.

For volumnous hair

Tie a top knot and add a volumizing cream if you have thick tresses like the actress.

Sleek bun

Do this hairstyle if you have an oily scalp and want to hide the same.

Cutest

We love this simple hairstyle of the Pushpa actress.

Flat look

Straighten your tresses if you want to add the dash of boldness to your attire.

Sleek pony

Detangle your tresses and pull your hair all the way back if you want to look pretty.

High bun

All you need is a hiar sprey to smoothen your tresses and look like a diva.

For textured hair

Apply a serum and do a good high pony like Rashmika.

Best hairstyle

If you have an urgent meeting to attend then opt for this simple side parting hairstyle.

