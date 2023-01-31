Top 10 easy-to-do hairstyles inspired by Rashmika Mandanna

South actress Rashmika Mandanna often inspires her sea of followers with her alluring and charming hairstyles, which you need to make a note of.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 31, 2023
This hairstyle of the Goodbye actress is very easy to create. You only need to keep your tresses open.
Opt for this simple easy open tresses hairstyle if you have your tresses in layered form, shoulder length.
Tie a top knot and add a volumizing cream if you have thick tresses like the actress.
Do this hairstyle if you have an oily scalp and want to hide the same.
We love this simple hairstyle of the Pushpa actress.
Straighten your tresses if you want to add the dash of boldness to your attire.
Detangle your tresses and pull your hair all the way back if you want to look pretty.
All you need is a hiar sprey to smoothen your tresses and look like a diva.
Apply a serum and do a good high pony like Rashmika.
If you have an urgent meeting to attend then opt for this simple side parting hairstyle.
